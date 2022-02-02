Dalmia Bharat Cement Announces Q3 FY22 Results

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 1: Dalmia Bharat Limited reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. Notably, in line with Capital Allocation Framework, the Company has completed the Sale of Hippo Stores (the retail venture) on December 31, 2021, by way of slump sale to Hippostores Technology Pvt. Ltd., a promoter group company for a consideration of Rs 155 crores. Moreover, to spearhead its journey towards the goal of becoming Carbon Negative by 2040, the Company has also appointed Dr Arvind Madhukar Bodhankar as ESG head and chief risk officer.

Commenting on the results, Puneet Dalmia, managing director – Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, “The industry witnessed a difficult quarter with unprecedented cost escalations coupled with a weak demand scenario. However, we believe that the peak of costs is behind us and both the demand and prices are showing some strength.” He further added, “With recent economic data suggesting a recovery in macro indicators, I am excited about the tremendous opportunity ahead. We are pursuing our growth ambitions conscientiously and are making investments to deliver sustainable and profitable growth while ensuring consistency and predictability of our earnings.”

On the other hand, in line with the vision to build a Pan India company, the company has commercialised its 2.9Mnt Murli Plant in Maharashtra which marks the beginning of its manufacturing presence in Western India.

Mahendra Singhi, managing director and CEO – Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited said, “In spite of a tough quarter, we have delivered sales volume in line with the industry. The margins, during the quarter, were impacted due to significant inflation in the energy prices and market weakness in core regions of our operation. However, beginning mid-Dec things have started to look good. To mitigate the impact of external exigencies, we are working to further strengthen our operational efficiencies and explore avenues of cost rationalisations.”