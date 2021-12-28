Dalmia Bharat Foundation Launches Skill Training Center in Lanka

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 28: Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Dalmia Bharat Group recently launched its new DIKSHa (Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing) center in Lanka, Assam. The center aims at providing placement-linked, short-term skill training to the youth of neighboring communities and ensuring better and sustainable livelihoods. Providing easy access to neighborhood districts such as Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, and Dima Hasao district, the non-residential skilling facility is focused on making local youth employable and will instruct over 1,000 trainees annually.

Notably, the Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF) currently boasts 12 skill development centers across India with a training capacity of 5,000. Commenting on the center’s launch, Vishal Bhardwaj, group head, CSR, and CEO Dalmia Bharat Foundation said, “At Dalmia Cement Bharat, we have always believed in the limitless potential of human nature and how a purposeful action can have a larger, positive impact on society. It is for this very purpose that we have continued to offer beneficiary-centric development programs that empower the youth of our nation. By partnering with the community and sharing our values of self-dependency, growth, and sustainable development, we are confident that we will be able to achieve social, economic, and environmental progress in not just Assam, but across the country.”

Discussing DIKSHa’s significance to the Lanka community, Raju Renjan Prasad, unit head, DCBL Lanka, said, “As one of the world’s leading conscious corporations, DCBL is committed to building a circular economy that encourages positive social impact within the local communities we operate in. Through our DIKSHa center, we look forward to contributing to the well-being and livelihood of our Lanka community and its surrounding neighborhoods to ensure a sustainable future for everybody.”