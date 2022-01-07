Eko Enables Digital Payment Of Electricity Bills

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: Eko, India’s leading fintech platform, has enabled sellers hailing from the Kamrup region of Assam to turn their shops into a one-stop bill payment destination by paying their electricity bills using Eko. This safe and hassle-free opportunity by Eko empowers the sellers in the region to earn lucrative commissions and ensures the best success rate for every utility bill payment.

Commenting on the initiative, Abhinav Sinha, co-founder, Eko, said, “We are humbled to see sellers from across the country leading the digital India transformation. We are glad that we could partner with them in their quest to adopt the digital route that was missing in the place for years. Presently, Eko offers an abundant pool of opportunities to over 2 lakh retailers, especially solo entrepreneurs across the country. As India may see about 270 million solo entrepreneurs by 2026, we are leveraging this to deliver more impactful opportunities, besides remittances. Moreover, we are seeing increasing interest from a variety of ambitious entrepreneurs including at-home women entrepreneurs, graduates seeking jobs, freelancers, and gig-workers across India. Eko aims to be a long-term partner in their growth and provide them with opportunities, tools, and credit necessary to fuel their ambitions, and contribute to the 5 trillion-dollar economy that India aims to become in the coming years.”