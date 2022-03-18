Friday, March 18
FINER Prez Is All Praises For State Budget 2022-23

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 17: Welcoming the Assam State Budget 2022-23, presented by Finance minister Ajanta Neog on Wednesday, FINER president Pabitra Buragohain commented that the initiative taken by the state government in the New Industrial and Investment Policy 2022 will immensely help in the growth of the industries. She further congratulated chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sharma for the launch of the same during the budget.

Notably, with the announcement of four new road construction schemes and two major bridges over Subansiri and Luit along with 19 new roads over bridges, FINER believes that it will help economise logistics and help in a better Industrial scenario of the State. The Assam government in its budget for the year 2022-23 has announced to give Rs 25 crore to Gauhati University for building start-up ecosystems. It has also announced to give Rs 15 crore each to Assam University and Tezpur University and Silchar University and Rs 10 crore for Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati.

