FINER To Support Assam Police Societal Objectives

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 29: GP Singh, IPS, special DGP, Law & Order, Assam Police addressing the FINER members at an interactive session organised in Hotel Novotel on Monday said that his department is committed to working for the smooth operation of companies and industries across Assam by providing maximum security to the interest of its operation and employment generation. He further urged the delegates present in the event to handhold fresh entrepreneurs in establishing micro-enterprise and self-sustaining initiatives. He stressed involving the police department in any new projects to assess and guide the security requirements of the establishment which shall smoothen the operation of industries and prevent any unprecedented event.

During the interaction session, Singh shared his views in various areas including unusual traffic that decelerates day to day life of working-class people in the city, Law, and order in the state at present, communication skill development for lower rank officials for better communication with the public. Earlier, welcoming the delegates, Pabitra Buragohain, president-FINER stated that this is the first time FINER is organising an event with Assam Police. Later, a presentation was also made by vice president Rajeev Agarwal on “An overview of FINER”.