Flipkart’s Social Commerce Platform Shopsy Trends Among Customers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 17: Flipkart’s social commerce platform Shopsy has witnessed some extraordinary shopping trends on the platform as it gears up to celebrate its first Holi with customers. On the platform, while the Holi essentials category witnessed 60% traction from Tier 3+ cities, the east and north zones contributed to the majority of buyers. The top cities which spotted the highest demand were Patna, Lucknow, Guwahati, Varanasi, Allahabad, Jaipur, Ranchi, Cuttack, Bhubaneshwar, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Medinipur, Bankura, and Nagpur.

Shopsy further witnessed a whopping 5x growth in its demand while water guns observed close to 4x growth in orders. Additionally, the apparel category recorded a 2x jump as customers ordered several attractive traditional attires ahead of the festival. Some of the other categories that registered significant demand include Holi decoration items with 25x growth, Holi crackers at 21x, and non-alcoholic beverages at 17x, among many others.

While this is just the first year for Shopsy, the social commerce market has seen a huge growth potential addressing the need for trust and simplicity on online channels. This also helps Shopsy further its commitment to offering affordable, convenient, and value-driven products to customers in all parts of the country while enabling entrepreneurship for millions of Indians.