GSK, MS Dhoni Team Up For 6 In 1 Vaccination Awareness Campaign

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: Decorated former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has teamed up with GSK to raise awareness about the need for 6 in 1 vaccination. As part of the campaign, MS Dhoni features a newly released video that draws a parallel with hitting a six in cricket and explains how the 6 in 1 vaccination for infants protects against six diseases in one injection.

Speaking about his involvement in the campaign, Dhoni said, “As parents, my wife and I look for ways to give our daughter a good foundation for life. We have always believed that vaccination is an essential component of that foundation. However, watching my daughter go through the pain due to multiple injections during infancy was difficult for us both. I was eager to join GSK in raising awareness about the 6 in 1 vaccination. Combination vaccination means that infants get the same kind of protection but with fewer injections. Less pain for them. And I am sure all parents would agree – less pain for us too!”

Speaking about the need for 6 in 1 vaccination, Dr Rashmi Hegde, executive vice president – Medical Affairs, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, “Every child should be vaccinated promptly. Vaccines build children’s immune memory and help to protect them from diseases. The 6 in 1 or hexavalent vaccine helps to protect infants against 6 serious diseases. 6 in 1 or hexavalent vaccination has helped protect millions of infants in India and across the world and has a proven record of safety and efficacy.”