HDFC Bank Finances Asia’s Largest ‘Waste-To-Energy’ Plant In Indore

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 21: HDFC Bank under its ESG commitment came together with Indore Clean Energy Private Limited (ICEPL) for the development of 550 tonnes per day of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) to Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant – the largest Bio-CNG plant in Asia. Notably, Indore Clean Energy Pvt Ltd (ICEPL) is promoted by Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF), which is the largest climate impact fund in India with anchor investors like NIIF and the government of the UK.

Earlier on February 19, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the municipal solid waste-based Gobar-Dhan plant and dedicated it to the citizens of Indore City, Madhya Pradesh. The plant can treat 550 tonnes per day of wet organic waste and produce 17,000 kg per day of CNG and 100 tonnes per day of organic compost.

“As India’s largest private sector Bank, we have always stayed strong in our commitment to positively impact the environment and the community at large. Our core value of sustainability has guided our ESG practice and is now part of our DNA. This funding is a part of our commitment to mitigate the negative effects of climate change and make the bank carbon neutral by 2031-2032,” said Rakesh Singh, group head – Investment Banking, Private Banking, Marketing & Products at HDFC Bank.