HIPP Reaches 5 Mn Units Production Milestone In Feb

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP) successfully crossed the 5 million units accumulated production milestone in February 2022. Notably, HIPP has been consistently introducing the latest technology products with global standards since 1985. Moreover, HIPP launched its first product namely Portable Generator Model EM650 manufactured at its Rudrapur factory in 1988. Buoyed by strong demand from the customers, the company soon launched other well-differentiated Generator models catering to the varying demands from a vast and well-diversified market. HIPP made a foray into the export markets in 1989 and its products were very well received in the competitive overseas markets.

Takahiro Ueda, chairman and managing director, president & CEO, Honda India Power Products Limited said, “We were able to reach 5 million production units thanks to the support and the cooperation of all the people in India and the local society. Our suppliers and partners stood by us and believed in our common vision – delivering continuously even in acute times such as pandemics and I am grateful for their efforts all along. Our network of dealers, channel partners played an excellent role as our extended arms in providing 3S – Sales, Service, and Spare Parts support ensuring the delightful experience of our customers all along. HIPP will continue to contribute to India and its society as a company that is expected to exist.”