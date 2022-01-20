Hometown Announces Its Flagship ‘Mano Ya Na Mano’ Campaign 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 19: HomeTown, the flagship store of Praxis Home Retail Limited announced its iconic consumer campaign “Mano Ya Na Mano” for its consumers. As a part of its unique campaign, HomeTown aims to bring exquisite interior décor products to add a touch of brilliance to its customers’ everyday life. Currently HomeTown offers a range of nearly 100000 products thereby dominating the home interior space.

HomeTown’s month-long sale starting from January 8 onwards is designed to make the home décor and furniture shopping experience of consumers more memorable by availing the special offers on any of their purchases from a massive selection of latest products across the home décor segments like Furniture, Tableware and Modular Kitchen.

Speaking about the campaign, Mahesh Shah, managing director Praxis Home Retail Limited, said, “With the evolving market trends and changing customer requirements, we have been offering home furnishing products that address customer aspirations. Further complimenting these changing needs, we have announced ‘Mano Ya Na Mano’ to bring an enjoyable and hassle-free homemaking with varying lifestyles and preferences. We hope the campaign will help our customers find inspiring home furnishing solutions and make the best choice at unbelievable prices.”