Huggies Launches Organic Nature Care Range Of Products

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 4: Huggies, a Kimberly-Clark’s iconic brand has launched its new awareness campaign underlining the innate goodness of organic cotton that forms a vital ingredient of Huggies Nature Care. With this, the brand is aiming to further empower them with knowledge while boosting their confidence in the choices they are making for their baby.

Commenting on the campaign, Saakshi Verma Menon, marketing director, Kimberly – Clark India said, “As a brand, we have always endeavoured to be a trusted parenthood partner to our consumers, by keeping their evolving needs at the core of our strategy playbook. This new campaign is yet another attempt on our part to assure new parents that they are making the right decision in choosing Huggies® Nature Care which is designed for gentle protection, with the natural ingredient – organic cotton and no added nasties. With our commitment to offering utmost comfort to babies and unconditional support to new parents, we continue to keep our innovation wagon accelerated to be at the forefront of baby care. This campaign reiterates the company’s purpose of championing better care which remains the number one priority across our product variants.”

“With its innovation-first mindset, Huggies has always strived to bring about a positive difference in the lives of consumers by empowering them not only with choices but also knowledge and this campaign is no different. With conscious parenting taking centre stage, the brand is showcasing the power of organic cotton, as an important constituent of its latest offering Huggies® Nature Care, further aiding new parents to make an informed decision amidst the stream of products flooding the marketplace,” added Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India.