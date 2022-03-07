HUL’s New Campaign ‘Bin Boy’ To Segregate Waste

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 6: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has launched a campaign that looks to inspire individuals to segregate household waste at source and ensure that waste stays out of the environment and in the circular economy. The ‘Bin Boy’ campaign through its child protagonist ‘Appu,’ aims to drive behaviour change among citizens and urge them to segregate waste at homes and residential societies. Through an engaging narrative and thought-provoking dialogue, the campaign draws attention to the seriousness of mixed waste disposal and need for immediate action.

Speaking on the campaign Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, Hindustan Unilever Ltd says, “The need for urgent action on the issue of waste segregation has never been greater. At HUL, we recognize our role in this context and have been working with leading agencies in space and the Government to drive what is a simple, positive action that each of us could do. We work towards empowering communities to reach the goal of swachhata and a zero-waste circular economy. Children are the strongest advocates of change in society and are also the strongest drivers. We believe that our latest campaign with a child protagonist will inspire and unite citizens to create a waste-free, greener tomorrow.”

Notably, HUL has achieved 100% plastic waste collection. The Company has facilitated environmentally safe disposal of more than 1.1 lakh tons of post-consumer-use plastic waste covering over 160 locations including large towns, small cities & gram panchayats through our collection partners which include Saahas Zero Waste,Dalmia Polypro, ReCircle, Recykal, Green Worms, Ramky, Paperman.

HUL has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for end-to-end waste management projects in Mumbai, right from collection to segregation and recycling, including behavior change. HUL with UNDP has positively impacted more than 85,000 households across four wards of Mumbai through a plastic waste material-recovery model and the set-up of waste recovery centres. Further, HUL also aims to uplift the lives of more than 3000 waste-pickers (safaai saathis) and their families with better access to government’s social protection schemes covering – food, health, safety, security, and financial inclusion through Project Utthan.