IIE Signs Mou With Mord For Implementation Of SVEP

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 25: Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), an autonomous body under the ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) on Thursday last to promote entrepreneurship in the rural areas of the country through the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP). Dr Lalit Sharma, director IIE and Raghvendra Pratap Singh, director of MoRD, signed the MoU in the presence of Rajesh Aggarwal, secretary, MSDE; Anuradha Vemuri, joint secretary, MSDE; Charanjit Singh, joint secretary MoRD and representatives of IIE and ministry of Rural Development, government of India.

Under the agreement, the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP), the sub-scheme of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NLRM), with the core objective of promoting employment opportunities in rural India, particularly developing self-employment avenues for unemployed rural youths. The program further aims to enable the rural poor to start their businesses. This will be accomplished through the use of integrated Information and Communication Technology (ICT) techniques and tools for training, capacity building, business advisory services, and provision of loans from banks, MUDRA, etc.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati will act as a National Resource Organisation (NRO) for the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) and will provide support to State Level Livelihoods Mission (SLRM) for successful implementation of the scheme.

Rajesh Aggarwal, secretary, ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship while speaking about the MoU between MoRD and IIE said, “SVEP being implemented by IIE is a great way to empower the youth of rural India with relevant skill sets and promote entrepreneurship at a local level. The experience that IIE has, will ensure strong implementation mechanism and handholding support to State Rural Livelihood Mission (SLRM) in implementing Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP). We are certain that this will further boost the employment opportunities in rural India with a step in the direction of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.”