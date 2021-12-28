India Skills 2021 Is To Be Held In New Delhi From January 6-10

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 27: National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is set to organise India Skills 2021 National Competition at India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from January 6-10 next. The country’s biggest skill competition will bring together more than 500 participants from across the nation, covering 54 skills such as beauty therapy, cyber security, floristry, auto body repair, cloud computing, water technology, painting and decorating, health and social care, among others.

Notably, witnessing over 2.5 lakh registrations, India Skills 2021 began with district and state-level competitions in August-September. The state-level competitions were conducted across the states that were followed by four regional competitions for East (Patna), West (Gandhinagar), North (Chandigarh), and South (Visakhapatnam), where 1,500 competitors pitted their skills against each other to qualify for the national round.

Ved Mani Tiwari, chief operating officer, NSDC said, “India Skills Competition aims to create a pool of talented and skilled workforce, who will fuel the economic growth of the country. The competition offers a national platform to the youth and exposure to global training standards. It is a step towards discovering the power of skills and making vocational training aspirational for the youth.”