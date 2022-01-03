India, USA Announce New Program Supporting Innovations For Net Zero

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: The United States-India Science & Technology Endowment Fund (USISTEF), in partnership with Social Alpha, announced a call for Ignition Grants titled Technology-based Energy Solutions: Innovations for Net Zero to select and support new technologies that address climate change and clean energy challenges. The launch of the US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 partnership in April 2021 reiterated the commitment of both nations to work together to achieve their ambitious climate and clean energy targets and to strengthen bilateral collaborations.

The “Technology-based Energy Solutions: Innovations for Net Zero” program addresses the pressing need for solutions that leverage cutting-edge, disruptive clean energy technologies to accelerate progress toward net-zero. The program aligns with the goals of the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership and will be administered by the bi-national Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF). The objective of the Ignition Grants program is to identify and support “technology showstoppers” – promising joint US-India S&T based entrepreneurial initiatives that address the development and implementation of new technologies, tools, and systems that tackle climate and clean energy challenges in the areas of Next-generation Clean and Renewable Energy, Energy Storage and Carbon Sequestration.

The Program was formally launched by the USISTEF co-chairs, Sanjeev Varshney, adviser & head, International Bilateral Cooperation, department of Science & Technology, Government of India and John Speaks, minister Counsellor for Energy, Environment, Science and Technology (Acting), US Embassy, New Delhi. Varshney, while highlighting the spirit of entrepreneurship, said, “The role of collaboration in Science and technology to deliver innovative solutions to address a global challenge is appreciable. A good demonstrable technology innovation to address a specific challenge in the focus areas having commercial viability is expected under the partnership of IUSSTF with Social Alpha.”

Speaks added, “USISTEF’s new initiative targeting innovations for net-zero is another example of the robust US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. It shows the United States and India working together to trigger the development of new joint clean energy technologies to address the urgent climate crisis.”

Speaking of the Ignition Grants Program, Manoj Kumar, founder & CEO, Social Alpha, said, “Breakthrough technologies can accelerate the planet’s transition to net-zero emissions. However, they need institutional support for solution development, pilots, and deployment. We have to grow the innovation pipeline at an unprecedented pace and invest heavily to reduce green premiums on critical clean technologies and attract entrepreneurial talent to create new markets and industries. This is the only way we can transition to Net Zero while making sure everyone has access to clean, affordable, and reliable energy.”

Dr Nandini Kannan, executive secretary USISTEF and executive director IUSSTF added, “Achieving the ambitious climate and clean energy goals laid out in the US India 2030 Partnership requires the creation of an ecosystem that fosters and supports S&T-based innovation, and encourages partnerships. Technology-based Energy Solutions: Innovations for Net Zero is a Call to Action, urging the Entrepreneur and Research communities in India and the United States to come together and develop transformative solutions to tackle critical climate and sustainability challenges.”