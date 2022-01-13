Industrialist Dr GD Dhanuka Conferred Indian Achievers Award 2021-22 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: Indian Achievers’ Forum, recognising achievements since 2000 announced the prestigious Indian Achievers’ Award 2021-22 for India. From Northeast, Dr. Ghanshyam Das Dhanuka was the recipient of the Award for the year 2021-22.

Dr. Dhanuka was educated at LSE and LUMS (UK), he pursued Leadership programs with Harvard Business School and IIM, Ahmedabad, and also holds an LLB degree. He is engaged in Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics (GRD Pharmaceuticals), Hospitality (Hotel Millennium), Green Energy, Real Estate, Infrastructural developments, and Food Industries. His philanthropic initiatives include providing free ayurvedic treatment and medicines, providing free education for underprivileged girls, providing shelters for animals, among others. Dr. Dhanuka is also the Chapter Chair of the YPO (Young Presidents’ Organisation), North-East India; the Secretary of Laghu Udyog Bharati, North-East India; the General Secretary of Marwari Hospitals, Guwahati and the founder member of the EO (Entrepreneurs Organisation), Assam.