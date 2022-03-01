ITC Engage Introduces L’amante Click & Brush Perfume Pen

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: ITC Engage launched its latest product – Engage L’amante Click and Brush Perfume Pen for women. Interestingly, the new perfume paintbrush does not actually look like a perfume as we know it. The brand known for playful chemistry and romance brings alive an innovative design concept that blends the sensuality of the category and practicality of application.

Engage L’amante Click and Brush Perfume Pen come as classy gold, sleek, elegant, and easy to carry accessory, ideal for fragrant touch-ups through the day. The convenient yet stylish gel-based perfume pen enables women to directly apply on pulse points without the worry of spritzing perfume on fine jewelry or clothing. The scent is fresh and lively, inspired by Tahiti. It is reminiscent of white driftwood by the shore to draw out the joyful expression of love.

Speaking about the launch, Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, “Engage since its inception has continuously pushed boundaries to reinvent the fragrance category with innovative formats, communication, and fragrances. Insight-based design thinking is at the core of this refreshingly new Click & Brush format which not only makes for a trendsetting style statement but also brings to the fore the convenience of application and the ease of portability. The unique perfume pen brings together the consumer need for precision-based on-the-go application as well as the desirability that defines this category. The innovation is set to change the way women engage with fragrances out-of-home while keeping it playful and stylish.”

Tara Sutaria, brand ambassador, Engage, added, “I love fragrances but it’s difficult to sometimes carry my favorite perfume with me wherever I go. Try the Engage L’amante Click and Brush Perfume Pen! This gives carrying your scent with you a totally different spin! Carry it in your handbag to use anytime and anywhere!”