Kanodia Group Seed-Funded Quizbee Launched

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 28: The online gaming industry has gone beyond leisure and entertainment to one of the most exciting career options for youngsters today. Today, the industry has become a regular practice for all ages of users to devote their free time to acquiring knowledge by playing knowledge-based, cultural-based & other theme-based games while winning favorable cash prizes. In yet another breakthrough for India, Amit Khaitan and Abhinav Anand upgraded the traditional gaming forms in the state by launching Quizbee.

Notably, Quizbee is a new B2C gaming platform, seed-funded by the Kanodia Group. It is a single destination for all trivia & quiz lovers. It offers an immersive experience for gamers to play and compete on quizzes and various theme-based challenges with a chance to win real money. Quizbee provides a competitive mobile platform with multiple paid challenges on thousands of quiz questions and trivia across genres like movies, cricket, travel, food, general knowledge, and puzzles, etc.

“Quizbee is becoming a fun way for users to gain expert knowledge through our category sections. We are seeing active participation in the state & also looking forward to inculcating new formats to increase further engagement of the players. We are glad to see how users are devoting their extra time to our knowledge-based & other theme-based gaming while winning favorable cash prizes,” said Amit Khaitan, CEO Intelligence Game Pvt Ltd.