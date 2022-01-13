Kebab Express Inaugurates Kebab Festival

Launches 30 minute Kings Platter challenge

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: Kebab Express located at Ambari in Guwahati, inaugurated the ‘Kebab Festival’ starting from January 12. Further, customers can also take the 30 minute Kings Platter challenge, an assortment of delicious Kebabs which, if eaten in 30 minutes by one person, will be for free. At the inauguration, Farooque Syed, proprietor, Kebab Express, said, “We want to bring the best Kebab experience to the people of Guwahati. Our food is made by using the best ingredients and is reasonably priced. We have some of the best Kebab chefs in the city, with a spacious ambiance that is suitable for all age groups in line with our vision of putting Guwahati on the world Kebab map. This is our Bihu gift to the people of Guwahati.”