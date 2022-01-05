KFC India Observes World Braille Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 5: Taking forward the brand’s commitment towards diversity, equality, and inclusion, KFC India launched braille-enabled menus at its restaurants from Wednesday. To commemorate World Braille Day on Tuesday, the menus are being rolled out across restaurants starting in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, and have been designed in collaboration with the National Association for the Blind (India).

The first-of-its-kind initiative by a QSR brand, the menus will be available across 500 restaurants in the country over the coming weeks. These menus are designed to aid visually challenged customers with a seamless ordering experience.

Talking about KFC’s efforts in bridging the ability imbalance gap and championing greater inclusivity for persons with disabilities, Samir Menon, managing director, KFC India said, “Going to restaurants and having a good experience can be challenging for visually challenged customers, particularly in the process of being able to order the food they love. We are introducing Braille menus across our restaurants, so we can provide an equal, easy, and frictionless experience to all our customers, and make our products more accessible. We are focused on our efforts to bridge the gender and ability gap with our KFC Kshamata program and firmly believe that this initiative will be a huge step towards building a more inclusive community.”