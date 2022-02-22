Kolors Launches A Wide Range Of Kraaft And Kosmik Series

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 21: A wide range of Kolors Kraaft and Kosmik were launched at Rhino Electricals, the first Electrical Experience Center in the Northeast. During the occasion, a retailer meet was also organised at Rhino Electricals, MLN Road, Panbazar, in which more than 50 retail electrical businessmen from Guwahati and adjoining areas participated.

On this occasion, head of Rhino Electricals Gopal Pasari, Mehul Pasari, head of Kolors Northeast Prabhat Chandak along with many officials and dignitaries of the company were present. During this, Pasari informed that in Rhino Electricals showroom, one of the country’s leading electrical companies Kolors has launched its wide range of new Kraaft and Kosmik range in the market of north east including Assam. He informed that in the Kraaft and Kosmik series of Kolors, a wide range of switches including sockets, plates, fan regulators, and dimmers are available in different colors, designs, and in affordable prices.

On behalf of Kolors company, Chandak said that keeping in mind the demand of the customers of north east including Assam, the company has introduced new products of Kraaft and Kosmik series in the market. Consumers can buy various products of Kolors to decorate their dream homes and offices and other places.