Land Rover Opens Bookings For New Range Rover In India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: The elegant new Range Rover defines modern luxury, providing more refinement, customer choice, and scope for personalization than ever before. Rohit Suri, president and managing director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “The Range Rover sits at the pinnacle of luxury SUVs in India, and the new fifth-generation Range Rover ups the desirability quotient significantly higher.”

Notably, Land Rover’s new flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture underpins every aspect of this luxury SUV, from its unmatched capability and agile handling to its peerless refinement. By combining state-of-the-art engineering techniques with new levels of virtual development and Land Rover’s punishing development program, the New Range Rover will deliver new levels of quality.

The new luxury SUV is available in SE, HSE, and Autobiography models. A first edition will be available throughout the first year of production, based on the Autobiography model and featuring a unique specification. It is exclusively available in a Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five exterior colors. Both Standard (SWB) or Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs are available with five seats, while the New Range Rover LWB model is available with a third row for extended comfort for up to seven adults.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.