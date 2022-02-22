Mastercard Partners With SBI Payments To Boost E-Payment Acceptance

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 21: As an extension of its flagship campaign ‘Team Cashless India’, Mastercard organised three on-ground engagements in Guwahati, Lucknow, and Varanasi to generate greater awareness and understanding of digital payments. Mastercard Team Cashless India volunteers partnered with the Auto Rickshaw Association in Lucknow, All Assam’s Restaurant Association (AARA) in Guwahati, local shopkeepers, and Boat Union in Varanasi to bolster the digital payments infrastructure in their respective cities. During these engagements, Mastercard Team Cashless India volunteers and SBI Payments spoke to micro-merchants about the convenience, safety, and other benefits of accepting digital payments.

Sanyukta Bhatia, mayor, Lucknow said, “We would like to thank Mastercard and SBI payments for bringing the Team Cashless India campaign to Uttar Pradesh. Aligning with the government’s Digital India vision, this initiative will significantly minimise the dependence on cash transactions. As Uttar Pradesh was awarded the first position among states in the India Smart Cities Award 2021, we strongly believe that the Team Cashless India campaign will further accelerate safer and hassle-free payments to thousands of users.”

Manasi Narasimhan, vice president, Marketing and Communications, South Asia, Mastercard, said, “Mastercard is delighted to play a meaningful role in driving India’s financial inclusion agenda. Since it launched, Mastercard’s Team Cashless India campaign has had a positive and tangible impact on the lives of small and micro merchants who were previously not part of the formal economy. The most recent success stories from Guwahati, Lucknow, and Varanasi are yet another testimony to this impact. As more micro-merchants are equipped to accept digital payments, India’s digital economy will enjoy a multifold ripple effect.”