Mastercard Shares Safety Tips To Ensure Safe Digital Payments

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 7: To spread awareness and contribute towards this year’s theme of “Together for a better internet”, Mastercard has shared some essential safety tips to ensure safe and secure digital payments. As cybercriminals have countless ways to trick users, customers should avoid sharing any account-related information via suspicious web forms or opening suspicious email attachments.

Notably, Mastercard advises customers to avoid using generic details like names, birthdays, and passwords and change them regularly to avoid falling prey to cyber-attacks. “To mitigate the risk of cyber-attacks, customers should avoid using public devices or Wi-Fi networks, especially while making online transactions. It is equally important to only use reputed websites or RBI verified payment gateways for online payment transactions. Customers also must be cognizant and always check the reliability of the beneficiary while scanning QR codes for payments,” it added.