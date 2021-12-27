MSMEs Pushing Indian Economy To A New High

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 26: MSMEs have traditionally formed the backbone of the Indian economy, contributing to about 30 percent of India’s GDP. Accelerated by the pandemic, it has become more important now than ever to hand-hold small businesses to consolidate offline sales and simultaneously harness online platforms to be able to access wider audiences, scale-up production, and accelerate digital transformation. The North-East states are home to over 74,000 MSMEs from across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. There is a need to incentivise these MSMEs to digitise and build digital infrastructure, enabling more inclusive growth.

The Government’s vision to position India as a favored investment destination, strengthening local business and manufacturing while driving exports, is a powerful one and the e-commerce sector is a strong potential ally in achieving this. E-commerce in India plays a vital role in generating jobs and employment across industries, accounting for USD 850 billion in revenues, employing 50 million people, and connecting 30 million SMB to consumers.

India SME Forum (ISF) organised a media briefing on ‘Enabling MSMEs from the North-Eastern States of India in the National Business Mainstream’. Speaking at the briefing, Himanga Dip Das, additional director, Industries and Commerce, government of Assam, said, “There are about 66,000 MSME units in Assam for which the government has introduced incentive schemes and packages to attract entrepreneurs and help scale their businesses in Assam.” Tali Longchar, joint director, government of Nagaland, also stated, “There is a need to provide exposure and extend support to entrepreneurs in Nagaland through training programs and institutes to help remove municipal barriers and accelerate production and growth of businesses.” Goli Angu, deputy director, Industries, government of Arunachal Pradesh, also highlighted the incentives and opportunities provided through various government policies to promote MSMEs in the state.

Vinod Kumar, president of India SME Forum, believed, “Investment in e-commerce creates large-scale employment and livelihood opportunities, enables B2C exports, and integrates MSMEs in national and global supply chains. Given the impact of MSMEs on India’s economy, it is imperative that we encourage and promote entrepreneurship among the youth in the region and allow them to play an integral role in achieving India’s USD 5 trillion economy vision.”

Mitrabhanu Choudhary, director, Ernst and Young highlighted, “Assam has signed MoUs with digital marketplaces such as Amazon, to promote its one agro, one product initiative to sell items native to the state across global markets.” Various sellers including Rita Tage, founder, Nara Aaba; Dr Shweta Lanke Kane, director, Confederation of Resource Development for Sustainability – North East India, and Dharneet Sharma, owner, Marketing Plus, highlighted the need to have government initiatives and policies that encourage the growth of e-commerce in the Indian economy, enabling them to expand sales.