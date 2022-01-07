NIMF Launches Nippon India Silver ETF

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India) asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), announced the launch of Nippon India Silver ETF, investing in Physical Silver and Silver Related Instruments and Nippon India Silver ETF Fund of Fund (FoF) which will invest in units of Nippon India Silver ETF. The NFO for both schemes will open on January 13 and close on January 27 next.

For Nippon India Silver ETF, the minimum investment amount required during (NFO) is INR1000 and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter; whereas, for Nippon India Silver ETF Fund of Fund (FOF), the minimum investment amount required during NFO is Rs 100 and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter.

Speaking at the launch, Hemen Bhatia, Head ETF, Nippon India Mutual Fund said, “As a pioneer in the Gold ETF and Gold FOF, we are happy to offer an additional building block to investors within the commodity space, with the launch of Nippon India Silver ETF and Nippon India Silver ETF Fund of Fund (FOF). Historically, Silver has a relatively low correlation to Indian Equity Indices and hence, it will provide an opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolio as part of their asset allocation. Further, investing through Nippon India Silver ETF or Nippon India Silver ETF Fund of Fund (FOF) will provide the benefit of hassle-free storage, investing in small denominations, no fear of theft, easy liquidity as against holding physical silver, and no worries about the purity of the silver.”

The ETF would invest in physical Silver and Silver related instruments and the performance of the scheme shall be benchmarked against the Domestic price of silver (based on LBMA Silver daily spot-fixing price). Physical silver will be of 99.9 percent purity conforming to London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery Standards.