Nissan India Achieves Wholesale Of Over 3K Vehicles In December 2021

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 1: Nissan India achieved a domestic wholesale of 3,010 vehicles for Nissan and Datsun brand in December 2021, a growth of 159% in the domestic market. Nissan India further achieved the domestic sale of 27,965 vehicles in December 2021 against 6,609 vehicles in 2020, leading to 323%, and export sales of 28,582 vehicles against 17,785 vehicles in 2020, leading to a 61% growth.

“Nissan has cumulative growth of 323% despite the challenges of Covid-19 and semiconductor shortages affecting supplies, we have delivered 35,000 plus big, bold, beautiful Nissan Magnite, the game-changer SUV continues to have strong booking momentum, with 31% of the 77,000 plus bookings coming from the digital ecosystem. Going forward with the support of the supply chain, our endeavour will be to maintain this growth momentum for the upcoming months & to continue to deliver value to the customers with the lowest cost of ownership towards customer assurance,” said Rakesh Srivastava, managing director, Nissan Motor India Ltd.

Notably, the all-new Nissan Magnite comes with the best, lowest-in-class maintenance cost at just 30 paise/km (for 50,000 km), warranty of 2 years (50,000kms) which can be extended for up to 5 years (1,00,000 km), among other features. Nissan India also launched a first-in-industry innovative virtual sales advisor for Nissan Magnite customers as part of its digital platform [email protected], to enhance customers’ car buying experience.