NIVEA Unveils Winners Of ‘Soft Fresh Batch’ Initiative

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 26: Concluding its 2-month long search for future influencers, NIVEA India unveiled the highly anticipated winner list of its first-ever Nivea Soft Fresh Batch initiative at a gala event held in Mumbai. In a one-of-its-kind influencer hunt spearheaded by the face of the brand Taapsee Pannu, along with 4 popular and well-established influencers of the country – Mrunal Panchal, Nagma Mirajkar, Abigail Pande, and Neha Doodles, the brand concluded the discovery of 75 diverse GenZ content creators.

The contest witnessed over 20 thousand entries by students from more than 200 colleges across India. With an extensive turnout spanning from metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore, to emerging towns like Sheopur, Bhuj, Palampur, and Sidhi, NIVEA India gave budding GenZ influencers of the country an opportunity to showcase their talent on a national platform.

Talking about the success of NIVEA’s first-ever digital influencer hunt, Ajay Simha, marketing director, NIVEA India, said, “With our vision to be emerging India’s most loved & trusted skincare brand, NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch was one of our key initiatives this year to engage even more meaningfully with college students across India. The response to the competition was very encouraging from all parts of the country. As a truly caring brand that cares beyond skin, we will provide a platform to these winners to continue creating inspiring content and help build the future generation of Indian content creators.