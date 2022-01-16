North East On Wheels Launched In New Delhi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 15: Taking on the initiative to showcase the beautiful and resourceful North East India, North East on Wheels was launched on January 13 in New Delhi. The event was graced by Meenakshi Lekhi, minister of State for Culture & External Affairs, Government of India as chief guest in presence of other dignitaries including Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, Bombay Stock Exchange who was the Guest of Honour. To mark the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, 75 bikers from all over India will be a part of this journey which is organized by the Amazing Namaste Foundation.

The expedition, which is set to flag off on April 8 from Guwahati, will see participation by riders from across India each of them will traverse a distance of about 1400 km across different states of the North East in 8 days. On their expedition riders will experience the vibrant culture of the Northeast, their sustainable lifestyles, their food habits, and much more.

Speaking about their initiative, Atul Kulkarni, chairman, Amazing Namaste Foundation, organizer of the event said, “North East is very close to my heart and has always surprised me with new learning. It is this beauty of the region which we all must have the opportunity to experience and hence we have conceptualized North East on Wheels. We are sure many would like to join us on this expedition of exploring the North East region further. Through North East on Wheels, we endeavor to provide an experience of a lifetime to people who undertake this journey with us.”

Lauding the initiative, Meenakshi Lekhi, minister of State for Culture & External Affairs, Government of India, said, “North East has a rich cultural heritage and is a storehouse of talent. It is one of the best examples of people living in harmony with nature. North East on Wheels is not just any expedition but a journey across the region to learn their way of life. The North East has a lot to offer but barring a few prominent places and traditions, many of us are unaware of. Through North East on Wheels I am sure it will provide an experience of a lifetime to people who undertake this journey. Such societal initiatives are sure to achieve much-desired awareness about the region leading to empowerment. Hon Prime Minister’s call for Dekho Apna Desh is aimed at promoting domestic tourism and the North East is expected to benefit through this.”

A song, ‘Nikal Pade’ written by Tanishk Nabar was also launched during the occasion. The main idea behind the song is to create an anthem for the young generation of the country and portray them as leaders taking India forward and being the best and encouraging them to be the leaders in all walks of life.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.