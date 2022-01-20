NSE Emerges As World’s Largest Derivatives Exchange For 3rd Consecutive Year

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 19: National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) has emerged as the world’s largest derivatives exchange in 2021 by number of contracts traded based on the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA), a derivatives trade body. NSE is ranked 4th in the world in cash equities by number of trades as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for the calendar year 2021.

Commenting on the occasion, Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said, “It is a matter of great pride for us and for our country that NSE has emerged as a global leader and achieved the distinction of being the largest derivatives exchange in the world for the 3rd consecutive year and the 4th largest exchange in cash equities by number of trades. We are truly grateful to the Government of India, Securities & Exchange Board of India, Reserve Bank of India, trading & clearing members, market participants and all our stakeholders for the support extended to us over the years. Our achievements would not have been possible without their support.”

Notably, NSE is ranked as the largest exchange globally in equity derivatives as well as currency derivatives by number of contracts traded. At the instrument level, NSE ranks 1st in index options and currency options by number of contracts traded. The index options contracts on Nifty Bank index ranks 1st and Nifty 50 index ranks 2nd globally within the index options category by number of contracts traded.

In the last 10 years, the equity derivatives daily average turnover increased by 4.2 times from Rs 33,305 crore in 2011 to Rs 1,41,267 crore in 2021. During the same period, the cash market daily average turnover increased by 6.2 times from Rs 11,187 crore in 2011 to Rs 69,644 crore in 2021. The equity derivatives to cash market turnover ratio have steadily declined from 2.98 in 2011 to 2.03 in 2021. Academic research has shown that a well-functioning derivatives market can offer a variety of benefits, including improved liquidity and enhanced price discovery for the underlying assets.

NSE has further recently announced the launch of derivatives on the Nifty Midcap Select index from January 24, 2022. The midcap segment has come into focus in the recent equity market rally with broad based participation from all classes of investors resulting in improved liquidity in these stocks.