OPPO’s Launches Enco M32 With 20 Hours Back-Up

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 11: OPPO announced the launch of its Enco M32, wireless neckband with up to 20 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge and up to 28 hours of listening after a flash charge of just 35 minutes. The OPPO Enco M32 will be available on Amazon and the OPPO store from January 10 onwards.

Speaking on its launch, Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer, OPPO India said, “At OPPO, we have been striving to meet the needs of our evolved consumers. The OPPO Enco M32 wireless neckband is a result of these constant endeavors. Crafted for those on the move, the Enco M32’s balanced and nuanced sound allows you to enjoy every single beat with clear vocals. Its long battery life of 28hrs, hand-free operations, stylish snug fit, and enhanced sound quality make it one of the best-in-class audio tools for a mobile lifestyle.”