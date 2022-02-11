Phonepe Digitises 2 Lakh Offline Stores In Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 10: PhonePe announced that it is now live as a payment option at over 2 lakh offline stores in Assam on Thursday. This makes PhonePe the first player in the digital payments space to achieve this milestone in the state. These offline stores include large organised retail outlets, small and medium shops, and kiranas across Assam. The company also said that it has recorded a phenomenal 13 times year-on-year growth in its offline store acceptance in the state.

Commenting on this milestone, Vivek Lohcheb,vice president – Offline Business Development, PhonePe said, “This milestone is the result of our continuous efforts to increase our acceptance network across the country and contribute to the vision of a cashless society. For customers, this has resulted in convenient access and the choice of digital payment methods while shopping across their favorite stores. For our merchant partners, the advantage is that they can now serve more customers and grow their business with PhonePe. We plan to rapidly expand our merchant network in the northeast region. For Assam, we intend to add 450+ sales executives in the next 6 months to further enhance our presence even in the remotest areas.”