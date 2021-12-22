PNB Pays Tribute To The Martyrs Of Coonoor Helicopter Crash

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 21: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has expressed gratitude and solidarity towards the defense personnel who lost their lives in the tragic Coonoor helicopter crash. The Bank has proactively settled the insurance claim to the families of Para Commando Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Para Commando Lance Naik B Sai Teja, amounting to Rs 1 crore each.

Conveying heartfelt condolences, Sunil Soni-CGM at PNB; Pramod Kumar Dubey – PNB zonal manager at Shimla and ADC Kangra Rahul Kumar IAS, personally visited the grieving family of Lance Naik Vivek Kumar at village Upper Theru, Himachal Pradesh. The management also handed over the claim settlement cheque to Priyanka Rani–wife of martyr Lance Naik Vivek Kumar. At the same time, Sanjeevan Nikhar-PNB zonal manager at Hyderabad, AUB Reddy–PNB circle head at Vijayawada and Vijay Shankar Reddy-District Sainik Welfare officer at Chittoor handed over the claim settlement cheque to the family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja at Eguvaregadapalli, Chittoor district (Andhra Pradesh). Both the claims were settled in the shortest possible time to assist the bereaved families.