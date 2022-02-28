Purabi Dairy Conducts Weeklong Bee-Keeping Training Program

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 27: National Dairy Development Board’s (NDDB) in association with National Bee Board (NBB), sponsored a scientific bee-keeping training program under Mini Mission-I of National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM). West Assam Milk Union Limited (WAMUL), popularly known as Purabi Dairy, has been empanelled by NDDB as the Cluster-Based Business Organisation for the formation of Honey FPO (Farmer Producer Organisation) and development of honey cluster under the FPO scheme of GoI.

This project is envisaged to create Beekeepers FPOs/Honey clusters in WAMUL’s operational areas of Hajo under Kamrup(R) district, thus creating a new source of livelihood for the milk producers along with the existing dairy value chain. The weeklong training program in scientific beekeeping was organised between February 21-27 at the Regional Institute of Livestock Entrepreneurship Management (RILEM).

NN Mahanta, director, RILEM expressed his happiness to be associated with and provide support for such types of training programs which help increase opportunities for the farmers of Assam. Notably, the training program had 25 participants and two trainers namely Sanjeev Tomar and Vishnu Jangle.

Earlier, chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted that to increase farmers’ income, WAMUL should integrate allied activities like biogas, bio manure, beekeeping, etc. This training program is a step forward in that direction. The training program will also lead to additional income for the local dairy farmers.

The National Beekeeping and Honey Mission was announced by the Union government as part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat package in 2020. The scheme is aimed at the overall development and promotion of scientific beekeeping in India to achieve the objectives of the Sweet Revolution. The development of beekeeping will also generate employment in rural India and has the potential of augmenting the income of farmers. It may be mentioned that honey bees are vital in sustaining plant biodiversity, and beekeeping acts as a catalyst in increasing the yield of major agricultural and horticultural crops through cross-pollination.