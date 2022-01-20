realme 9i Featuring Snapdragon 680 Processor Launched 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 19: realme announced its Ultimate Performer, the realme 9i, equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The realme 9i will be the first realme smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 which is based on a 6nm process. The smartphone is power-packed with numerous advanced features like dart charging solution, massive battery, excellent nightscape camera, smooth adaptive display, and more to bring an unparalleled experience to young users.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and president, realme International Business Group said, “Every number series has brought new and exciting innovations and specifications to the users. Staying true to our legacy of ‘Dare to leap’, we are elated to introduce the first entrant in the 9 series, the realme 9i, our Ultimate Performer, sporting the first Snapdragon 680, 6nm processor. It reflects realme’s commitment to bring segment-leading, cutting-edge technology to the youth and empower them with more choices to fulfill their aspirations. We are confident that this new smartphone will attain the same level of popularity as its predecessors, cementing its appeal among millions of young users worldwide.”

The smartphone comes with a Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology (DRE) up to 11GB that converts storage/ROM into virtual RAM to address the drawbacks caused by insufficient RAM and create more memory. With Dual Stereo Speakers, it provides a high-quality sound experience and supports Hi-Res dual certification. realme 9i is available in two stunning colours – Prism Blue and Prism Black and comes in two storage variants priced at Rs 13,999 (4GB+64GB) and Rs 15,999 (6GB+128GB). The first sale is scheduled for January 25 from 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com, and mainline channels.