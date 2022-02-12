Saturday, February 12
Reebok Launches Zig Dynamica 3

By on Local Business
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 11: Reebok introduced the next generation of its retro-future Zig franchise with the launch of Zig Dynamica 3. The silhouette is built around a distinct zigzag-shaped, energy-return sole that fuses cutting-edge tech with sleek style to create a highly functional shoe. Introduced in the spring of 2020, Reebok’s Zig franchise ushered in a new era of the brand’s historic ZigTech performance technology that pushed the boundaries of innovation, style, and function upon its release in 2010.

The newly launched Zig Dynamica 3 brings attention to the upper by adding elements of tech style and DNA of Reebok’s Zig icon. A perfect combination of cushioning, style & value, these shoes integrate Zig Energy System and Upper Design that promotes the flow of kinetic energy throughout the shoes.

