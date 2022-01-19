Reliance Jewels Launches Exquisite Collection Inspired By Lohri

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: Reliance Jewels launched an elegant line of designs to mark the arrival of festivities, Lohri and Makar Sankranti. With the theme ‘Utsav Sunhere Palon Ka’, Reliance Jewels will present a line of diamond earrings and rings inspired by the magnificent rays of the sun. With an array of tasteful, unique designs, the collection will prove to be a brilliant addition to personal jewellery collections or as gifts to loved ones on auspicious days.

In addition to introducing a new collection of diamond earrings and rings, Reliance Jewels have announced a special offer called the ‘Dream Diamond Sale’ till February 14 which includes up to 25% off on invoice value of diamond products at Reliance Jewels. Patrons can also avail of up to 25% off on making charges of gold jewellery. The collection will be exclusively available at all Reliance Jewels flagship showrooms across the country.

Commenting about the new collection, Sunil Nayak, CEO of Reliance Jewels said, “At the onset of this year, we want to bring our valued customers a symbol of bright, shining hope with our newest collection. Our aim has always been to add sparkle and happiness to every occasion of our patrons and with these designs inspired by the rays of the sun, we are happy we can share hope to mark the festivities.”