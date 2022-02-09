Renault India Crosses Another Sales Milestone

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 8: Renault announced reaching a significant milestone of 8 lakh customers in India on Tuesday. This milestone has been enabled by the brand’s strong product portfolio, customer centricity, network expansion, rural focus, and innovative marketing initiatives. This strong foundation backed by its unique product strategy and pioneering customer satisfaction initiatives has been instrumental in Renault achieving this milestone of 8 lakh customers in India.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO and managing director, Renault India Operations said, “We are extremely delighted to have crossed the 8 lakh sales milestone in India. This has been a phenomenal journey and I would like to thank all our customers, dealers, suppliers, employees, manufacturing & engineering teams for their immense support and belief in the brand. Over the last few years, we have established a strong foundation in India. Together with a strong product strategy, Renault has been continuously undertaking strategic measures across all key business dimensions to offer a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers. All these have scripted Renault’s growth story in India.”

Notably, Renault KIGER launched by Renault in India in 2021 has already established itself as a stunning, smart, and sporty B-SUV and has emerged as one of its volume drivers. The game-changer Renault KWID has recently crossed the 4 lakh sales milestone while the Renault TRIBER that was awarded Global NCAP 4-Star Safety Rating continues to garner a positive response in their respective segments. These products have been designed with the strong collaboration of the French and Indian teams and are a true embodiment of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. They are developed and produced in India, for the Indian customers first, before being offered to other markets globally.

Further, Renault India has been aggressively pursuing an innovative and comprehensive strategy to amplify and grow its presence in rural markets. Renault India launched a special campaign called VISTAAR where the dealership teams recruited and trained more than 650 specialised sales consultants called Resident Dealer Sales Executives to reach out to the customers in the rural markets. Renault also partnered with CSC Grameen eStore, a subsidiary of CSC eGovernance Services India Limited (CSC-SPV). As part of this, Renault India’s leading product range is listed on the CSC Grameen eStore and made available to potential customers in hinterlands through aspirational Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).