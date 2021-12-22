Renault Launches ‘Workshop On Wheels-Lite’ Initiative

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 21: Following the success of Workshop on Wheels (WoW) initiative launched in 2016, Renault introduced the new ‘Workshop on Wheels-Lite’, a mobile workshop on a two-wheeler equipped with all the key tools and technologies to undertake minor service, repairs and other related jobs for all Renault vehicles.

The ‘Workshop on Wheels Lite’ aims to boost Renault’s strong service network of over 530 touchpoints which now includes more than 250 locations across the country. Notably, Renault India has been aggressively pursuing an innovative and comprehensive strategy to amplify and grow its presence in smaller towns and cities including rural markets. Renault India launched a special campaign called Vistaar where the dealership teams recruited and trained more than 630 specialised sales consultants called Resident Dealer Sales Executives to reach out to the customers in the rural markets.

Driven by innovation, ‘Rural Float’ is yet another significant step to move closer to the customers in the remote areas and provide a Renault vehicle ownership experience. With ‘Rural Float’, Renault has been able to showcase the newly launched sub-four meter compact SUV, Renault KIGER to its potential customers in rural markets, engaging more than 23,000 customers in 233 towns across 13 states and facilitating 2,700 test drives. Together with its product portfolio expansion strategy to drive volumes in India, Renault is substantially increasing its network reach in India and introducing several unique and pioneering initiatives to ensure that customers’ have an unparalleled association with the Renault brand.