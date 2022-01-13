Samsung Big TV Festival Is Back On Popular Demand

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: Samsung is back with its Big TV Festival offers on 55 inches and above QLED and UHD range of televisions on popular demand. Starting from January 1, 2022, these offers can be availed till January 31 next at all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country. Customers looking at upgrading to larger screen televisions can avail of special deals with assured gifts on purchase of 55-inch and above Neo QLED 8K TVs, QLED TVs, and UHD TVs. The offers include an assured free Soundbar worth INR94990 on the purchase of 85-inch and 75-inch Neo QLED 8K TVs. Consumers can further avail of up to 20% cashback and extended warranty offers coupled with easy EMI options starting as low as INR1990 on Samsung’s 55-inch and above the premium range of televisions.

“With the growing popularity of in-home entertainment, the demand for large screen TVs is surging. With a host of differentiated content being consumed on TVs, premium viewing and audio experience are one of the key drivers in the adoption of larger screen televisions. We at Samsung are certain that the Big TV Festival will delight our consumers who are looking at welcoming the New Year by upgrading their homes with premium TVs,” said Mohandeep Singh, senior vice president, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

As a part of these offers, Samsung QLED TVs will additionally come with a 10-year no-screen burn-in warranty. Consumers will also get a one-year standard and one-year additional warranty on other Samsung TVs.