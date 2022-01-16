Samsung Dishwashers Set To Launch On Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 15: Samsung announced the launch of two models of its freestanding Dishwashers on e-commerce platform Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale from January 16-20 next. The dishwashers are specially designed for Indian kitchens to remove grease, leftover oil, and burn stains from any cookware. Consumers can buy the dishwashers at a no-cost EMI of Rs 1999 for 18 months and will be eligible for cashback and discounts of up to Rs 2000.

Notably, the new Samsung dishwasher range addresses the growing concerns of millions who are managing household chores alongside working from home while also meeting the hygiene needs of consumers with the Hygiene Wash feature that ensures elimination of 99.99% (certified by Intertek) of lingering food bacteria.

“Consumers are looking to upgrade their lifestyles and transform their living spaces. This includes the kitchen which is a center point in all Indian homes. Samsung Dishwashers are powered by IntensiveWash™ and are specially designed for Indian kitchens, offering ultimate convenience and hygiene. We are confident that this new range available on Amazon will help consumers upgrade their lifestyles and offer high levels of convenience, especially in these times when many of them continue managing household chores alongside working from home,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, senior director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.