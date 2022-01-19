Samsung Introduces Galaxy Tab A8 In India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: Samsung announced the launch of the Galaxy Tab A8 with an all-new design, impressive large screen, bigger battery, and ultimate audio experience. Starting January 17, Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in three vibrant colours – Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold.

“At Samsung, we work relentlessly to deliver meaningful innovation and great device experience to our consumers. In the last few years, tablets have emerged as a must-have device for all consumer segments. Galaxy Tab A8 is a comprehensive package that has been designed to keep our consumer needs in mind. With a bigger display, long-lasting battery, and Dolby quad speakers, it is the perfect device for getting your work done,” said Sandeep Poswal, general manager, New Computing Business, Samsung India.

Galaxy Tab A8 comes with an expanded 10.5-inch screen with a slim bezel and a 16:10 common aspect ratio. The result is an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio, which enables a much more immersive viewing experience than past tablet models. The display ensures a vivid and dynamic viewing experience and the quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos provides a rich soundscape with unparalleled detail, depth, and realism. Users can enjoy rich stereo sound with quad speakers that offer an immersive cinematic experience. Powered by an Octa-core processor, Galaxy Tab A8 is built to deliver faster, smoother performance without any lag. Galaxy Tab A8 ensures enhanced performance, smooth multi-tasking, seamless app navigation, and uninterrupted gaming. Packed with a 7040mAh battery and with up to 15W fast-charging, Galaxy Tab A8 ensures users can stream for hours on end, without worrying about losing power.