Samsung Repurposes Discarded Fishing Nets For New Galaxy Devices

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 7: In a move that combines sustainability and innovation, Samsung Electronics developed a new material that gives ocean-bound plastics new life as they’re incorporated into various Galaxy devices. Made with repurposed ocean-bound discarded fishing nets, the use of this material marks another step in the Galaxy devices for the planet journey that aims to minimise environmental footprint and help foster more sustainable lifestyles for the Galaxy community.

Notably, Samsung will incorporate repurposed ocean-bound plastics throughout the entire product lineup, starting with their new Galaxy devices that will be revealed on February 9 at Unpacked. These devices will reflect Samsung’s ongoing effort to eliminate single-use plastics and expand the use of other eco-conscious materials, such as recycled post-consumer material (PCM) and recycled paper. With this transformation, the future of Galaxy technology will bring leading product design and deliver better environmental impact.

Repurposing ocean-bound plastics is just the first step in Samsung’s collective mission to address the climate crisis, and Samsung looks forward to using scale, innovation, and open collaboration to uncover additional solutions.