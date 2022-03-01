Škoda Auto India Launches All-New Slavia 1.0 TSI

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: Škoda Auto India launched the all-new Slavia 1.0 TSI sedan starting at Rs 10.69 lacs on Monday. The Slavia 1.0 TSI will be available in three variants with an option of two transmissions and tops out at Rs 15.39 lacs for the fully-loaded style variant with the six-speed torque converter automatic and sunroof option.

Zac Hollis, brand director, Škoda Auto India, said, “We are offering incredible value to our customers with the all-new Slavia 1.0 TSI. This premium mid-size sedan has received outstanding feedback for its design since we have showcased the car. Over that, it is powered by an advanced, efficient engine which leads to power and torque. It is not only about remarkable value on the price chart. We have also engineered this sedan with a sharp focus on the cost of ownership and maintenance. It makes the Slavia a complete product that shines not just in the showroom or the road, but also as an overall ownership experience. Along with Kushaq, the all-new SLAVIA will be a volume drive for us, as we look at significantly growing the Škoda brand in India.”

Notably, the TSI engine is rated for fuel efficiency of up to 19.47 km/l and can accelerate to 100 km/h in 10.7 seconds. The SLAVIA is a perfect culmination offering varied segment-best features. At 1752mm, the Škoda Slavia is the widest car in the premium mid-size sedan segment. At 1507mm, the Slavia is also the tallest in its class. With a wheelbase that stretches to 2651mm — again, the longest in its segment – the Slavia sedan promises utmost head, shoulder, and legroom offering capacious accommodation for five adults. The Slavia also leads its class in terms of boot space with a capacity of 521 liters. With the rear seats folded this expands to 1050 liters. Besides, with a ground clearance of 179mm, which is again segment-busting, the Slavia easily surmounts the challenges of an Indian road.