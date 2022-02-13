Škoda Set To Launch Slavia Across India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 12: Škoda Auto announced the showcase of the all-new premium mid-size sedan, Slavia at its showrooms across India on Saturday. Customers can get a personal experience with the car, along with a detailed immersion of the product features. While pre-bookings are already underway, the test drives and customer deliveries will commence in early March 2022, post the price announcement.

Zac Hollis, brand director, Škoda Auto India, said, “The SLAVIA is the second jewel for ŠKODA AUTO India under the 2.0 project. This sedan will strengthen our position in this dynamic market, and also re-energise and revive the premium mid-size sedan segment. With the SLAVIA, we are confident of putting the love back into sedans. This gorgeous car is now just one step away from our customers. This occasion is momentous also because the SLAVIA name is the advent of a new legacy for ŠKODA AUTO, in India, and also on a global scale.”

Notably, the Slavia is Škoda Auto India’s second vehicle based on the made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform after the Kushaq SUV was introduced in July 2021. Powered by a 1.0 litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol and 1.5-liter 4-cylinder turbo petrol making 85kW (115ps) and 110kW (150PS) respectively, the SLAVIA will also come with a choice of a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and 7-speed DSG transmissions. On the inside, the front is accentuated with a dashboard lined with circular AC vents. Taking the centre- stage in the dash is a 25.4 cms (10-inch) touch screen for all infotainment and navigation needs. With Smart Link technology and by downloading the My Škoda app onto the phone, the system allows for complete integration with the phone and customised preferences, media, entertainment, and offline navigation in areas with poor connectivity.