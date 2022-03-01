Sony Launches New WH-XB910N Wireless Headphones

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: Sony India announced the launch of its new overhead wireless headphones WH-XB910N featuring extra bass on Monday. With improved noise-canceling and outstanding club-like bass, these headphones promise one great music experience.

Featuring the Dual Noise Sensor technology, the WH-XB910N takes digital noise canceling to the next level so that one can truly enjoy the music without any distractions from the outside. It features exceptional bass coupled with improved noise cancellation it claims to be the best in class headphones in the given range.

In terms of comfort, it comes equipped with soft, oval-shaped ear pads which are very comfortable on the ears. The urethane material with optimum ear pad structure and dimensions for exceptional wearability makes these headphones the perfect travel companion.