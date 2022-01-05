Starbucks Opens Its First Outlet In Assam 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 5: Tata Starbucks Private Limited announced its entry into the state of Assam with the opening of a new store in Guwahati.

“It’s a great moment of pride for us as we open our doors to the first store in the North-East region of India. Assam is known for its rich culture and vibrant heritage, and we are delighted to bring our authentic Starbucks experience to Guwahati,” said an elated Sushant Dash, CEO, Tata Starbucks.

The new store is located in Amalgamated Plantation Pvt. Ltd, GS Road, Guwahati, and boasts of local architectural interior design. In addition, customers will be able to select from a range of Starbucks beverages including the all-time favourites such as Java Chip Frappuccino, Cafe Mocha, Signature Hot Chocolate and Caramel Macchiato.