Sunsilk Mega Miss North East Grand Finale To Be Held On December 29

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 26: Mega Entertainment announced the dates of the grand finale of the 18th edition of Sunsilk Mega Miss North East in a press conference held at Sohum Emporia in Guwahati on Sunday. The conference was addressed by fashion entrepreneur and founder of Mega Entertainment Abhijit Singha, Mega Miss Northeast 2018 Jyotishmita Baruah, and Dipika Devi, the official designer of Mega Entertainment. During the conference, it was also informed that the grand finale of the 18th Sunsilk Mega Miss North East will be held on December 29 next at ITA Cultural Complex, Guwahati.

Announcing the 18th edition of Sunsilk Mega Miss North East, Abhijit Singha said, “We are so glad to be back with the most-awaited beauty pageant of the North-East. And the most unique aspect of Sunsilk Mega Miss North East this year is that we will have not one, but three winners! There will be no runners-up and all the three top contestants will be crowned equally, along with the same prize packages. Mega Entertainment aims to offer equal opportunity to every young woman to become a force of positive change in the North-East as a youth icon. So, this is a step on our end, to open up more such opportunities for our winners going forward.”

“The covid brought on a really difficult time for all of us, and we had to put off our plans of organising the pageant for an entire year. But that only meant that we got so much more time to prepare and come back even stronger. The quality of talent among the contestants is unbelievable this year, and I am sure that our winners will truly make a strong mark in the industry,” Singha added.

Speaking of her experience with Mega Entertainment, Jyotishmita Baruah said, “Winning Mega Miss North East has been a turning point in my life. The most important part of being in a pageant is learning to accept yourself the way you are and being supportive of your co-contestants. That is what truly brings out your inner beauty and confidence. The things I learned at Mega Miss North East helped me immensely during my stint at Miss India pageant as well, and in achieving the top-6 spot in that reputed pageant.”

The Top-15 contestants will participate in the evening gown presentation, where they will showcase the creations by top fashion designers and brands like Jansai, Karan Thokchom, Arif Mukhim, and the official designer of Mega Entertainment Dipika Devi. Notably, the pageant organisers have chosen 50 finalists through a series of auditions held in Shillong, Imphal, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Kohima, and Agartala.