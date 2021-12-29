SwitchON Foundation Facilitates Formation Of 13 FPOs in NE

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 29: SwitchON Foundation has facilitated the formation of 13 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) in the northeast region. These FPOs are present in the states of Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur with support from NABARD, National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), and Sikkim Organic Farming Development Agency (SOFDA).

SwitchON Foundation’s approach is to create an enabling ecosystem for farmers to broaden the spectrum of livelihood opportunities available to them. Currently, SwitchON has been recognised as a Cluster-Based Business Organisation (CBBO) and empanelled under NABARD, Small Farmers’ Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC), National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), and Sikkim Organic Farming Development Agency (SOFDA) to form and promote 30 FPOs across the country.

SwitchON Foundation also facilitates scheme linkage of the farmer members in the FPOs. 20 farmers in Meghalaya benefited from the Good Agricultural Practices of Potential Seed Spices for Livelihood Improvement at ICAR through SwitchON’s initiative. Currently, 6 FPOs are being promoted in four districts of Meghalaya with support from NABARD and NCDC. In Manipur, 2 FPOs are being promoted in two districts with support from NABARD. The initial process for baseline survey and identification of board of directors has been done which would soon be followed by the formation of Farmer Producer Companies in the state. SwitchON Foundation is promoting 5 FPOs in two districts of Sikkim with support from SOFDA and Government of Sikkim.

“SwitchON Foundation’s role as a CBBO or Resource Institution in FPO formation has been acting as a bridge between the farmers and the external agencies, facilitating scheme linkage and promoting leadership towards a common vision. With a holistic approach, we are changing the farmers into successful business entrepreneurs as well as promoting sustainable agricultural practices amongst them for a better future for all,” informed Vinay Jaju, managing director of SwitchON Foundation.