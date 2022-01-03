Tata AIA Life Commits To Deliver Superior Performance In FY22

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA Life) announced its results for H1 FY22 in which it registered an Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) income of Rs 1,593 crore, a robust growth of 24.5%. For Q2 FY22, IWNBP growth was even better at 39% growth (Rs 1,027 crore).

For September 2021, it registered the highest Retail Sum Assured among private Life insurers in the country. Total premium income increased to Rs 5,255 crore in the first half of the current fiscal as against Rs 4,269 crore in H1 FY21, a growth of 23%. For the same period, the total renewal premium income grew by 27% to Rs 3,375 crore from Rs 2,653 crore. Total Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 38% in H1 FY22, increasing to Rs 5,1704 crore from Rs 37,409 crore in H1 FY21.

Notably, the Company has also been delivering industry-leading fund performance in recent years. As of March 31, 2021, 99.93% of Tata AIA Life’s AUM has been rated 4-star or 5-star on a 5-year rating. 82% of these assets were rated 5-star over the same period by Morningstar.